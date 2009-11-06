Oprah Moving Her Talk Show To Her Cable Network In 2011

Oprah is taking her syndicated talk show off network broadcasts and is moving it to her cable network, the Oprah Winfrey Network, in 2011, Nikki Finke reports.



Here’s the key points:

She’s moving her production out of Chicago to LA as soon as 2011.

She’s moving the show to OWN, because Discovery Communications (who owns OWN) told Oprah to move the show, or lose her network.

OWN is in 70 million homes replacing Discovery Health.

CBS and ABC will be the big losers. CBS syndicates the show, ABC stations are the core station group for Oprah’s show.

Discovery is rumoured to lose millions on OWN, so they’re treating it as a loss leader.

Oprah’s meeting with programming executives to get the network up and running.

Read the whole thing at Deadline Hollywood →

