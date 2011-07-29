Oprah And Maria Shriver Have A Girls' Night Out (To Toast New Show Together?)

Jen Ortiz

Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver were photographed leaving dinner together at Spago in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

The sighting helped along rumours that the two are working on a show together, possibly for OWN.

Shriver’s son Christopher was also there who, according to Extra TV,  assured the swarm of paparazzi, “yeah, I’m OK,” following last week’s hospital visit after a surfing accident.

Oprah, Maria Shriver

Photo: X17/Extra TV

(via BuzzFeed)

