O: The Oprah Magazine will post 26 billboards around Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Associated Press A mural depicting Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md. The mural honours Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.

On July 30, O: The Oprah Magazine announced that Breonna Taylor would be featured on the cover of the magazine’s September issue.

On Friday, the magazine revealed that 26 billboards will be posted in Louisville, Kentucky to demand justice for Taylor.

The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was shot and killed by the police in her home in Louisville on March 13 during a narcotics bust.

O: The Oprah Magazine released a billboard campaign seeking justice for Breonna Taylor – the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment by police officers in March.

The three officers who were involved in Taylor’s death – Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove – have yet to be charged or arrested. Hankison was terminated from the Louisville Metro Police department in June for “displayed extreme indifference to the value of human life.” Mattingly and Cosgrove are on administrative reassignment, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

The death of Taylor and later, George Floyd, sparked protests nationwide in the fight for Black lives and against police brutality.

On July 30, O: The Oprah Magazine announced that Taylor will be featured on the cover of its September issue. This is the first time in 20 years that Oprah Winfrey will not be published on the cover of her magazine.

“We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice,” Winfrey wrote in her article about why she dedicated her magazine cover to Taylor.

The cover also includes a quote from Winfrey: “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

The magazine team revealed that they are posting 26 billboards – one for every year of Taylor’s life – depicting the September issue cover around Louisville in an effort to bring attention to her story.

The billboard reads: “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.”

O Magazine Places 26 Billboards of Breonna Taylor Cover in Louisville, Kentucky https://t.co/IvN9wu4Qtf — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) August 7, 2020

The billboard advises people to go on Until Freedom’s website, a social justice organisation that is working on getting justice for Taylor’s case.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the organisation applauded the magazine for the billboards.

“Together, we will make sure no one forgets #BreonnaTaylor‘s name and recommit to the fight for justice for her and her family,” the post said.

Thank you @oprahmagazine for your work on these brilliant billboards. Together, we will make sure no one forgets #BreonnaTaylor’s name and recommit to the fight for justice for her and her family. We got this. pic.twitter.com/ZL2SxLpaK5 — untilfreedom (@untilfreedom) August 6, 2020

