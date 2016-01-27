Oprah says she's lost 26 pounds using Weight Watchers, and now the stock is rallying

Akin Oyedele
Oprah weight watchersScreengrab via Twitter

Oprah Winfrey says she’s lost 26 pounds, thanks to Weight Watchers.

In a new ad she tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, Oprah said she lost the weight despite eating bread every day.

She says, “I don’t deny myself bread. I have bread every day. That’s the genius of this program. I lost 26 pounds and I have eaten bread every single day.”

Weight Watchers uses a points system to help members track what they’re eating. Everyone gets a daily allowance, and as long as they’re not over the limit, they’re fine.

Last October, Oprah bought a stake in Weight Watchers, joined the program, and became a member of its board. Shares rocketed more than 100% following the news that day, although they’re down 29% over the past year.

The stock jumped by as much as 8% in trading on Tuesday.

Here’s the move higher in the shares:

Screen Shot 2016 01 26 at 12.40.47 PMGoogle

And here’s the ad:

 

