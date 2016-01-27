Oprah says she's lost 26 pounds using Weight Watchers, and now the stock is rallying

Oprah Winfrey says she’s lost 26 pounds, thanks to Weight Watchers.
In a new ad she tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, Oprah said she lost the weight despite eating bread every day.
She says, “I don’t deny myself bread. I have bread every day. That’s the genius of this program. I lost 26 pounds and I have eaten bread every single day.”
Weight Watchers uses a points system to help members track what they’re eating. Everyone gets a daily allowance, and as long as they’re not over the limit, they’re fine.
Last October, Oprah bought a stake in Weight Watchers, joined the program, and became a member of its board. Shares rocketed more than 100% following the news that day, although they’re down 29% over the past year.
The stock jumped by as much as 8% in trading on Tuesday.
Here’s the move higher in the shares:
And here’s the ad:
