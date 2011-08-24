Man, Even OPRAH Thinks The World Sucks Right Now

Apparently even Oprah is feeling beaten down by the summer’s endless dire newscycle (presumably OWN’s ratings struggles aren’t helping either).



From her recent Facebook post on an upcoming show ‘Lifeclass:’

The world is a mess. We all know it and talk about in our private lives. It’s depressing and overwhelming at times to look at how much potential we have and yet we’re constantly bombarded by images and information that speaks to the lowest common denominator. We can do better. We can be better. I know it’s true.

Maybe she should hold a rally.

Lifeclass, meanwhile, is Oprah’s new nightly show which she describes as a nightly show in which viewers will get to “explore new ways of looking at Life, and how it works for all of us.”

