HERE IT IS: Oprah Winfrey's Last Signoff (VIDEO)

Megan Angelo

oprah last show

Oprah Winfrey spent her last hour of daytime TV pontificating on God, love, energy, and more God.

There were no giveaways, no stunt surprise walk-ons, and no emotional sitdowns — just Winfrey, pacing the stage in a coral dress and imparting wisdom from the Harpo stage for the last time.

She talked a lot about Jesus — and she kissed Stedman, which never happens.

20-five years in the making, here is the last segment of the show.

