HERE IT IS: Oprah Winfrey's Last Signoff (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey spent her last hour of daytime TV pontificating on God, love, energy, and more God.



There were no giveaways, no stunt surprise walk-ons, and no emotional sitdowns — just Winfrey, pacing the stage in a coral dress and imparting wisdom from the Harpo stage for the last time.

She talked a lot about Jesus — and she kissed Stedman, which never happens.

20-five years in the making, here is the last segment of the show.

