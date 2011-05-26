HERE IT IS: Oprah Winfrey's Last Signoff (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey spent her last hour of daytime TV pontificating on God, love, energy, and more God.
There were no giveaways, no stunt surprise walk-ons, and no emotional sitdowns — just Winfrey, pacing the stage in a coral dress and imparting wisdom from the Harpo stage for the last time.
She talked a lot about Jesus — and she kissed Stedman, which never happens.
20-five years in the making, here is the last segment of the show.
