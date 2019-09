Oprah’s much-anticipated interview with Lance Armstrong is set to air in two parts on Thursday and Friday night on OWN.



Armstrong is going to confess to PED use, according to the AP.

The channel released a 16-second teaser for it this afternoon. It doesn’t give us any hints, but it’s very intense:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.