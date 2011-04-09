Oprah Winfrey Wants Closet Lady Gaga Freaks For One Of Her Last Big Shows

Oprah Winfrey is coming up on the May 25 series finale of her long-running talk show, and it seems Lady Gaga is going to help send her off.



Winfrey’s staff has posted a curious ad asking this grammatically-awkward question: “Are You Not-the-Typical Lady Gaga Fan?”

Not-the-typical? We’re not going to touch what that might mean.

In any case, Winfrey wants little monsters of “all shapes, sizes and ages,” possibly a “stay-at-home mum who has a secret fantasy to dress up like Lady Gaga and go dancing.”

To apply, you also have to include three pictures — and we would not want to be the intern sorting through those.

In any case, looks like Gaga (whose next album drops in May), will be getting great press from both Winfrey and “Glee,” which will devote a 90-minute episode to her on April 26.

