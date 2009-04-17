Oprah Jumping On Twitter Bandwagon

One big reason Twitter could be worth more than $1 billion someday: Real-world celebrities keep jumping on.



Oprah Winfrey will start tweeting tomorrow at @oprah, likely bringing tens or hundreds of thousands of people with her. (Like she did to the Kindle.) Now we see why Twitter CEO Evan Williams was so excited earlier.

Oprah already has more than 30,000 followers. Who is she following? Six people so far: Twitter’s Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, George Stephanopoulos, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher — who will be on Oprah’s show tomorrow for her first tweet, potentially having reached 1 million followers — and Gayle King, Oprah’s best friend.

