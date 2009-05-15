Oprah Robs The Amazon's Poor Of A Staple Food!

First it was KFC. Now it’s acai berries from the Amazon. When will Oprah stop her food terror tactics?



Bloomberg: Rising U.S. sales of acai, a purple Amazon berry promoted as a “superfood” on Oprah Winfrey’s Web site, are depriving Brazilian jungle dwellers of a protein-rich nutrient they’ve relied on for generations.

U.S. consumers are turning a “a typical poor people’s food into something like a delicacy,” said Oscar Nogueira, who specialises in the fruit at Embrapa, Brazil’s agricultural research company.

Spending on acai-based products by Americans seeking to lose weight, gain energy or slow ageing doubled to $104 million last year, according to SPINS, a Schaumburg, Illinois-based market research firm. Since U.S. demand took off early this decade, the fruit’s wholesale price in Brazil has jumped about 60-fold, Embrapa data show.

In 2008, exports from Para, the South American country’s main producing state, climbed 53 per cent to account for about a quarter of output, according to the local government. Production, though, has increased little in the past five years.

Winfrey, 55, discussed the berry with Mehmet Oz on her TV talk show in February 2008, when the New York cardiologist presented his “anti-ageing checklist.” It includes acai, blueberries and tomatoes.

Image: Joe Crimmings

