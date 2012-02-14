Oprah Is Begging People On Twitter To Watch Her TV Network

Last night, Oprah Winfrey took to Twitter to basically beg people, especially those who would affect Nielsen ratings, to put on her network.



At the time, a show called “Oprah’s Next Chapter” was on, according to TV Guide. Description: “America’s Hidden Culture: Oprah explores the lives and practices of Hasidic Jews in visits with two Hasidic families in Brooklyn, N.Y.”

It would be one thing if she were just asking people to watch her show because it was good. But the Nielsen mention means that what she really cared about was the ratings.

There was some speculation that she was hacked, and she’s since deleted the tweet. However, she also responded to many questions about the initial tweet and hasn’t deleted those, so we don’t think she was hacked.

Oprah left her daytime talk show in May, and her network and web presence have not been doing well since.

