Oprah: Anderson Cooper Won't Be The Next Oprah

Oprah is everywhere these days.



Soon Anderson Cooper will be everywhere. Or would like to be. Cooper signed on to do a syndicated daytime show starting this fall, which will air in many of Oprah’s old timeslots.

When asked during a talk to the Television Critics Association yesterday whether Cooper would be the next Oprah Winfrey, she said: “The next Oprah? No. The next Anderson, yes.”

Considering Cooper’s recent rock-bottom CNN ratings, this may or may not be a good thing.

Winfrey also said she was mistaken in spending a decade telling people how they should live their lives.

Any number of things that people were inspired to do by watching somebody on our show and seeing themselves in that person…I came back to my team and said you know, maybe there’s something to this whole change-your-life thing.

And so we started the new season calling it that and noted immediately the pushback from some of you probably in this room…I read one critic actually that did a really nice analysis of who was I to try to change somebody’s life? And in reading that passage I thought there’s some truth to that … And what I realised is that’s not for me to say. That’s for somebody else to say.”

