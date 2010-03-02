Oprah Hustles 'Precious' Onto Her OWN Network

Discovery Communications’ new OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network just announced that it snagged the TV rights to “Precious” from Lionsgate.



Winfrey is, of course, an executive producer of “Precious.” She also led a Precious “promotional blitz” on her platforms, hoping to “bring in different audiences” by promoting the film on her show, in her magazine and on her satellite-radio channel, according to Time magazine.

As part of the deal, which gives them the rights to the movie starting in 2012, the channel will also licence several other Lionsgate films, according to the New York Times.

OWN is busy stocking up on content ahead of its expected debut in January 2011. Last December the channel said it would start a documentary club and feature a nonfiction film in prime time each month.

