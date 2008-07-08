Oprah Hires New Editor; Conde Nast Shuts Down "Golf For Women"

“O, The Oprah Magazine” found a new editor in Susan Reed, former editor of Conde Nast’s “Golf For Women.” And Reed found a new job in the nick of time. Conde Nast is shutting down “Golf For Women,” the third magazine it has shuttered (including Jane and House & Garden) in the past year.



Reed replaces longtime editor Amy Gross, who retired from O, The Oprah Magazine in April. Soon after Reed’s departure was announced, Conde Nast execs gathered “Golf For Women” staff to tell them of the fate of the magazine. Conde Nast bought the magazine from Meredith in 2001. The current July/August issue will be its last.

Reed will be charged stemming a readership slide for O, The Oprah Magazine, whose newstand circulation declined to 862,303 in 2007, down from a high of 1.03 million in 2005. Total paid circulation was 2.7 million in the second half of 2007.

