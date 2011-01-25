Oprah Has A HUGE Family Secret She Is Going To Reveal Today*

Photo: ap

“I thought I’d seen it all. But this, my friends, is the miracle of all miracles…I was given some news that literally shook me to my core. This time, I’m the one being reunited. I was keeping a family secret for months, and on Monday you’re going to hear it straight from me.”Morning Joe has been playing this promo clip for today’s Oprah all morning. What is the secret?



There has been speculation, tenuously based on Kitty Kelly’s recent bio, that Oprah’s father may not be her real one, or that she has a sister.

All will be revealed this afternoon at 4pm. Don’t even pretend like you’re not interested.

*Update: Revealed.

