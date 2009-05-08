Oprah Grabs Some Of Susan Boyle Mania

The latest stop on Susan Boyle’s media tour: Oprah, of course. The singing sensation won’t actually be in Oprah’s studio, but Oprah’s cameras will take you inside her Scottish home on Monday’s show. (We presume Susan will be there, too.) In Oprah’s studio on Monday: Simon Cowell. Get ready for him to say (again) that Susan Boyle should focus on the semi-finals and that he’ll probably be leaving American Idol.



