Oprah Giving Audience Her favourite, Inexpensive Things

Apparently Oprah couldn’t afford to spend some of her outsized salary, or her show couldn’t afford to spend some of its presumably huge budget, to give expensive things to her audience during her “favourite Things” show this year, so instead she’s gifting them with her favourite, inexpensive things.



Ok, we get that with the economic downturn people are pinching pennies and will thus be looking for inexpensive gifts this year. But wouldn’t it be particularly charitable of Oprah to give her lottery-winning audience some expensive items since they might not be able to buy those products themselves?

US Weekly: Oprah Winfrey‘s annual “favourite Things” show (which airs Nov. 26) won’t include her usual pricey gifts.

In light of the tight economy, the talk show host, 54, is instead giving away only affordable items.

“They’re some of Oprah’s favourite things, but this time there’s a twist…they cost next to nothing!” says a statement released to Usmagazine.com by an Oprah Winfrey Show rep.

