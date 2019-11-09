Oprah's annual list of her favourite things is here in time for the holidays. Here are all 79 products.

- Oprah Winfrey releases an annual list of her favourite things ahead of the holidays.
- Her 2019 list just dropped with 79 items, as well as one bonus item: a guided journal by Michelle Obama.
- They include a luxury cocktail machine, plush slippers, and a metallic luggage set.
- All of Oprah’s favourite items are available on Amazon.
Oprah recommends this knit bamboo pajama set if you suffer from night sweats.
Cost: $US130
Find out more about the Cosy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama set here.
She also suggests this four-piece lipstick set from Edward Bess would make a good gift.
Cost: $US120
Find out more about the Wonderfully Wearable Nudes Lip Outfit from Edward Bess here.
The proceeds from this water bottle help children in Zimbabwe get access to education.
Cost: $US19.99
Find out more about the Stainless Steel Water Bottle from @Jewelchic by House here.
You can get matching Lands’ End pajamas for the whole family.
Cost: $US33 – $US60
Find out more about the Lands’ End pajama sets here.
Alala’s leisure-wear makes feeling cosy look stylish.
Cost: $US135 for the sweatshirt, $US145 for the sweatpants
Find out more about hte Alala Wander Sweatpant and Sweatshirt here.
Oprah is a fan of this blanket for busy travellers.
Cost: $US88
Find out more about the E Marie Travel Blanket here.
Oprah likes Jenni Kayne candles for relaxing aromas.
Cost: $US55
Find out more about Jenni Kayne candles here.
Spanx’s Perfect Pants Collection will keep you fashionable and comfortable.
Cost: $US110 – $US148
Find out more about the Spanx Perfect Pant Collection here.
Oprah thinks an oversized throw from G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin would make a festive gift this year.
Cost: $US44.98
Find out more about the Printed Reversible Throws by G.I.L.I by Jill Martin here.
This Marshmallow Hooded Lounger from Softies is perfect for lounging around the house.
Cost: $US99
Find out more about Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Hooded Lounger with Kangaroo Pocket here.
Oprah opts for these Better Houseware glass straws when she’s sipping on drinks at home.
Cost: $US14.95
Find out more about Better Houseware Extra-Wide Glass Drinking Straws here.
The BAGGU reusable bag can be used for groceries or as a tote.
Cost: $US12
Find out more about BAGGU Resuable Shopping Bags here.
The De’Longhi Coffee Maker can give you cafe-quality iced coffee at home.
Cost: $US899.68
Find out more about the De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine here.
Oprah likes these multi-sized Island Trays from Amanda Lindroth.
Cost: $US60 – $US240
Find out more about Amanda Lindroth’s Signature Island Trays here.
Wolf Gourmet’s Electric Griddle can grill, sear, sauté, and even steam food.
Cost: $US549.95
Find out more about the Wolf Gourmet Precision Electric Griddle here.
Oprah recommends this electric wine opener.
Cost: $US99.99
Find out more about RBT’s Electric Corkscrew Wine Opener here.
This reusable coffee cup can decrease your spill-risk on your morning commute.
Cost: $US12 – $US16
Find out more about Ecoffee Cup’s Reusable Travel Coffee Cups here.
The ZWILLING Knife Block Set comes with six pieces, including a sharpener.
Cost: $US99.95
Find out more about the ZWILLING Knife Block Set here.
Oprah likes this pressure cooker from Yedi to make cooking simpler.
Cost: $US99.95
Find out more about the Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker here.
These stoneware dishes are designed for baking fresh brie.
Cost: $US41.75
Find out more about Creative Co-Op Stoneware Brie Bakers here.
The Bartesian Margarita Machine is a great gift for cocktail lovers.
Cost: $US349.99
Find out more about Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine here.
Hexclad’s seven piece cookware set covers all the kitchen basics.
Cost: $US449.99
Find out more about Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Cookware Seven-Piece Set here.
This Infusion Vessel makes it easy to serve beverages with flavour.
Cost: $US70
Find out more about the Ethan + Ashe Infusion Vessel here.
You can make smoothies or hot soups with the Ninja Foodi Blender.
Cost: $US129.99
Find out more about the Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ here.
Oprah recommends the Powerbeats Pro for wireless headphones.
Cost: $US249.95
Find out more about Powerbeats Pro here.
The newest Apple Watch is on Oprah’s list of favourites.
Cost: $US749
Find out more about Apple Watch Series 5 here.
PU Leather makes a vegan phone case you can wear.
Cost: $US47.50
Find out more about the PU Leather Crossbody Case from Pixie Mood here.
The Courant Charger allows you to power up multiple devices at once.
Cost: $US150
Find out more about the Courant Catch:2 Multi-Device Wireless Charger here.
Oprah is a fan of the Echo Dot Kids for families.
Cost: $US69.99
Find out more about the Echo Dot Kids Edition here.
This lighted mirror comes with a bluetooth selfie function.
Cost: $US195
Find out more about Glamcor’s Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror here.
Just about anyone would appreciate these luxury soaps from La Chatelaine.
Cost: $US68
Find out more about the La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection here.
A set of spa-quality beauty products from Footnanny made Oprah’s list.
Cost: $US150
Find out more about the Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set here.
Oprah recommends this makeup-brush kit from blendSMART.
Cost: $US136
Find out more about the blendSMART Holiday Glow 4-Piece Kit here.
The Haus Laboratories holiday kit includes all of the brand’s liquid eye shadows.
Cost: $US96
Find out more about the Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Holiday Set here.
Bath salts from Murphy & Daughters make for a luxurious gift.
Cost: $US88
Find out more about Murphy & Daughters Bath Salts here.
The MiniLuxe Polish Collection includes six different shades.
Cost: $US99
Find out more about the MiniLuxe Polish Collection here.
Oprah added faux-fur hats from House of Fluff to her annual gift guide.
Cost: $US125
Find out more about the House of Fluff Faux-Fur Explorer Hats here.
Lulu Dharma’s vegan-leather totes make for great gifts.
Cost: $US95
Find out more about Lulu Dharma’s Napa Vegan-Leather Totes here.
If you’re travelling during the holidays, you might want to check out organisers from Brouk and Co.
Cost: $US48
Find out more about the Brouk and Co. Duo Travel Organiser here.
Peepers makes protective reading glasses that are also stylish.
Cost: $US25
Find out more about the Peepers Bravado and Limelight Readers here.
Heather Ford’s stackable bracelets are made with semi-precious gemstones.
Cost: $US195
Find out more about the Heather Ford Bracelet Stacks here.
Oprah recommends training sneakers from Athletic Propulsion Labs.
Cost: $US250
Find out more about the Athletic Propulsion Labs Training Sneakers here.
Piccolina’s line of children’s clothes honour female trailblazers.
Cost: $US28
Find out more about Piccolina’s Trailblazer Portrait Tees here.
Down jackets from Orolay made it onto Oprah’s holiday list.
Cost: $US139
Find out more about the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket here.
In the winter, microwavable slippers are ideal.
Cost: $US9.16 to $US21.49
Find out more about the Intelex Microwavable Slippers here.
Earrings from Janis Savitt make for a glamorous gift.
Cost: $US69 to $US99
Find out more about earrings from Janis Savitt here.
Oprah’s 2019 gifting guide includes a convertible bag designed by Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker.
Cost: $US196
Find out more about The Carried Away Convertible from Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker here.
People of all ages can appreciate Maya J’s elegant Eternity Rings.
Cost: $US48
Find out more about the Maya J Eternity Rings here.
Just in time for winter, Oprah included touch-screen gloves from Evolg.
Cost: $US35 to $US44
Find out more about the Evolg Zigzag Gloves here.
If you’re in need of waterproof boots, Oprah’s got you covered.
Cost: $US136.31 to $US236.69
Find out more about Sorel’s Out ‘n’ About Puffy Boots here.
Oprah recommends these faux-fur scarves from Echo New York.
Cost: $US59
Find out more about the Echo New York Faux-Fur Colorblock Scarves here.
You don’t need to be a skilled painter to appreciate art kits from Pink Picasso.
Cost: $US42
Find out more about Pink Picasso Paint-By-Number Kits here.
For the travel fanatic in your life, consider gifting duffels and carry-ons from Calpak Luka.
Cost: $US98 to $US165
Find out more about Calpak Luka’s luggage here.
Each hand-painted ornament from The Clementine Hunter Collection tells a story.
Cost: $US57.99
Find out more about ornaments from The Clementine Hunter Collection here.
Oprah recommends gifting the Studio In A Box art kit to children.
Cost: $US39.99
Find out more about the Studio In A Box art kit here.
Those interested in landscapes and nature would like “The Architecture of Trees” book.
Cost: $US76.25
Find out more about “The Architecture of Trees” here.
Oprah included a Neolab pen that turns handwriting into digital notes.
Cost: $US144
Find out more about Neolab’s Convergence Neo Smartpen M1 and Notebook here.
Sony’s Bluetooth Speakers are perfect for those always on the go.
Cost: $US60
Find out more about the Sony XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speakers here.
Oprah is a fan of the crumb cakes from The Cake Bake Shop, Gwendolyn Rogers’ famous Indiana bakery.
Cost: $US68
Find out more about the Gwendolyn Rogers’ crumb cakes here.
This gift set of infused grapeseed oils from Salute Sante! can be used to flavour everything from steak and pork to salad dressings and popcorn.
Cost: $US85
Find out more about the infused grapeseed oils by Salute Sante! here.
This gift set from Spicewalla comes with 18 essential seasonings and spices for every home cook.
Cost: $US95
Find out more about Spicewalla’s gift set here.
Oprah adores these gourmet dates from Bateel USA.
Cost: $US78.99
Find out more about the gourmet dates from Bateel USA here.
This mustard trio from Wilder Condiments will add a kick to your burgers, sausages, and steaks.
Cost: $US16.80
Find out more about the mustard trio from Wilder Condiments here.
Warm up this winter with a cup of turmeric tea from Vahdam Teas.
Cost: $US39.99
Find out more about the turmeric tea gift set from Vahdam Teas here.
This Nutcracker tin with sea salt caramel truffles from Louis Sherry will definitely get you into the holiday spirit.
Cost: $US39.99
Find out more about the sea salt caramel truffles from Louis Sherry here.
Snack lovers will adore this gourmet soft pretzel gift box from Eastern Standard Provisions.
Cost: $US59.99
Find out more about the gourmet soft pretzel gift box from Eastern Standard Provisions here.
Take your breakfast bagels and picnic lunches to new heights with this smoked salmon gift box from Solex Catsmo.
Cost: $US65
Find out more about the smoked salmon gift set from Solex Catsmo here.
Oprah loves this gourmet white truffle hot sauce by Truff.
Cost: $US34.99
You can learn more about Truff’s gourmet white truffle hot sauce here.
This DIY cheese and cured meat board from Lady & Larder will be a hit at your next dinner party.
Cost: $US195
Find out more about the DIY cheese and cured meat board from Lady & Larder here.
A fruit pie from Piedaho will add a special touch to your next holiday meal.
Cost: $US39.99
Find out more about the fruit pies from Piedaho here.
Put out all the stops at your next pasta night with this luxury truffle gift tray from Borgo de’ Medici.
Cost: $US99.99
Find out more about the luxury truffle gift tray from Borgo de’ Medici here.
This dog collar from Link AKC comes with a GPS tracker so you’ll never lose your beloved pup.
Cost: $US129
Find out more about the smart dog collar from Link AKC here.
This reflective bandana from Spot the Dog will keep your pup out of harm’s way.
Cost: $US24.99
Find out more about the dog bandana from Spot the Dog here.
The whole family can help with these gorgeous 500-piece puzzles from Printworks.
Cost: $US25
You can learn more about the 500-piece puzzles by Printworks here.
The Prepster Emergency Backpack from Preppi comes with more than 100 essentials to get you through earthquakes, fires, hurricanes, and more.
Cost: $US395
Find out more about the Prepster Emergency Backpack from Preppi here.
The Pilo Fabric Shaver from Steamery removes lint and pills from your favourite sweaters.
Cost: $US49.95
Find out more about the Pilo Fabric Shaver from Steamery here.
Give your matches a stylish home with this handblown glass cloche bottle from Skeem Design.
Cost: $US48
Find out more about the handblown glass cloche bottle from Skeem Design here.
This neck and back massager from truMedic has been designed to recreate the feeling of human hands.
Cost: $US299.95
Find out more about truMedic’s Magic Hands truShiatsu massager here.
Bring spin class to your home with this exercise bike from Flywheel Sports.
Cost: $US1,599
Find out more about the home exercise bike from Flywheel Sports here.
Oprah added a bonus item to her list: a guided journal by Michelle Obama that features 150 questions and quotes to help you discover your voice.
Cost: $US13.99
Find out more about “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” here.
