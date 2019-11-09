Oprah's annual list of her favourite things is here in time for the holidays. Here are all 79 products.

Rachel Luna / Stringer / Getty Images Oprah’s favourite things for the 2019 holidays just dropped.

Oprah Winfrey releases an annual list of her favourite things ahead of the holidays.

Her 2019 list just dropped with 79 items, as well as one bonus item: a guided journal by Michelle Obama.

They include a luxury cocktail machine, plush slippers, and a metallic luggage set.

All of Oprah’s favourite items are available on Amazon.

Oprah recommends this knit bamboo pajama set if you suffer from night sweats.

Cosy Earth/Bamboo The bamboo linen can reduce humidity to keep you cool while you sleep.

Cost: $US130

Find out more about the Cosy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama set here.

She also suggests this four-piece lipstick set from Edward Bess would make a good gift.

Amazon These lipsticks can be worn on their own, or mixed together to create new shades.

Cost: $US120

Find out more about the Wonderfully Wearable Nudes Lip Outfit from Edward Bess here.

The proceeds from this water bottle help children in Zimbabwe get access to education.

Jewelchic/Amazon The steel bottle comes with a leak-proof top.

Cost: $US19.99

Find out more about the Stainless Steel Water Bottle from @Jewelchic by House here.

You can get matching Lands’ End pajamas for the whole family.

Lands’ End/Amazon The sets are 100% cotton and machine-washable.

Cost: $US33 – $US60

Find out more about the Lands’ End pajama sets here.

Alala’s leisure-wear makes feeling cosy look stylish.

Alala/Amazon The sweatshirt and sweatpants are both made with stretchy spandex for comfort.

Cost: $US135 for the sweatshirt, $US145 for the sweatpants

Find out more about hte Alala Wander Sweatpant and Sweatshirt here.

Oprah is a fan of this blanket for busy travellers.

E Marie Travel/Getty Images The blanket is compact, and it can be used as a scarf or pillow for versatility.

Cost: $US88

Find out more about the E Marie Travel Blanket here.

Oprah likes Jenni Kayne candles for relaxing aromas.

Jenni Kayne/Amazon Cedar, basil, and ash scents are available.

Cost: $US55

Find out more about Jenni Kayne candles here.

Spanx’s Perfect Pants Collection will keep you fashionable and comfortable.

Spanx/Amazon The collection features four styles.

Cost: $US110 – $US148

Find out more about the Spanx Perfect Pant Collection here.

Oprah thinks an oversized throw from G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin would make a festive gift this year.

Jill Martin/Amazon The throws are reversible, and they’re available in eight prints.

Cost: $US44.98

Find out more about the Printed Reversible Throws by G.I.L.I by Jill Martin here.

This Marshmallow Hooded Lounger from Softies is perfect for lounging around the house.

Softies/Amazon It features a kangaroo pocket and can be machine washed.

Cost: $US99

Find out more about Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Hooded Lounger with Kangaroo Pocket here.

Oprah opts for these Better Houseware glass straws when she’s sipping on drinks at home.

Better Houseware/Amazon Their unique shape makes these straws stand out.

Cost: $US14.95

Find out more about Better Houseware Extra-Wide Glass Drinking Straws here.

The BAGGU reusable bag can be used for groceries or as a tote.

BAGGU/Oprah It can carry up to 30 pounds, and it’s available in over 20 patterns.

Cost: $US12

Find out more about BAGGU Resuable Shopping Bags here.

The De’Longhi Coffee Maker can give you cafe-quality iced coffee at home.

De’Longhi/Amazon The machine heats up in less than 40 seconds.

Cost: $US899.68

Find out more about the De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine here.

Oprah likes these multi-sized Island Trays from Amanda Lindroth.

Amanda Lindroth/Amazon They have leather handles, a glass insert, and are made of natural wood.

Cost: $US60 – $US240

Find out more about Amanda Lindroth’s Signature Island Trays here.

Wolf Gourmet’s Electric Griddle can grill, sear, sauté, and even steam food.

Wolf Gourmet/Amazon The stainless steel lid enables the griddle to act as a steamer.

Cost: $US549.95

Find out more about the Wolf Gourmet Precision Electric Griddle here.

Oprah recommends this electric wine opener.

RBT/Amazon It can open more than 30 bottles of wine on a single charge.

Cost: $US99.99

Find out more about RBT’s Electric Corkscrew Wine Opener here.

This reusable coffee cup can decrease your spill-risk on your morning commute.

Ecoffee Cup/Amazon The cup is available in four sizes and eight colours.

Cost: $US12 – $US16

Find out more about Ecoffee Cup’s Reusable Travel Coffee Cups here.

The ZWILLING Knife Block Set comes with six pieces, including a sharpener.

ZWILLING/Amazon It’s available in three bright colours.

Cost: $US99.95

Find out more about the ZWILLING Knife Block Set here.

Oprah likes this pressure cooker from Yedi to make cooking simpler.

YEDI/Amazon It comes with nine cooking functions and a two-year warranty.

Cost: $US99.95

Find out more about the Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker here.

These stoneware dishes are designed for baking fresh brie.

Creative Co-Op/Amazon They come with wood cheese spreaders.

Cost: $US41.75

Find out more about Creative Co-Op Stoneware Brie Bakers here.

The Bartesian Margarita Machine is a great gift for cocktail lovers.

Bartesian/Amazon The Bartesian uses cocktail pods, so you don’t have to measure how much alcohol to put in your favourite drink.

Cost: $US349.99

Find out more about Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine here.

Hexclad’s seven piece cookware set covers all the kitchen basics.

Hexclad/Amazon All of the items are dishwasher and oven safe.

Cost: $US449.99

Find out more about Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Cookware Seven-Piece Set here.

This Infusion Vessel makes it easy to serve beverages with flavour.

Cost: $US70

Find out more about the Ethan + Ashe Infusion Vessel here.

You can make smoothies or hot soups with the Ninja Foodi Blender.

Ninja/Amazon The glass pitcher can hold 64 ounces.

Cost: $US129.99

Find out more about the Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ here.

Oprah recommends the Powerbeats Pro for wireless headphones.

Beats/Amazon They offer nine hours of listening time.

Cost: $US249.95

Find out more about Powerbeats Pro here.

The newest Apple Watch is on Oprah’s list of favourites.

Apple/Amazon Apple Watch Series 5 includes GPS capabilities.

Cost: $US749

Find out more about Apple Watch Series 5 here.

PU Leather makes a vegan phone case you can wear.

PU Leather/Amazon The crossbody phone case serves as a hands-free wallet too.

Cost: $US47.50

Find out more about the PU Leather Crossbody Case from Pixie Mood here.

The Courant Charger allows you to power up multiple devices at once.

Courant/Amazon The charger is available in five colours.

Cost: $US150

Find out more about the Courant Catch:2 Multi-Device Wireless Charger here.

Oprah is a fan of the Echo Dot Kids for families.

Amazon The new device features time limits and prevents kids from searching explicit content.

Cost: $US69.99

Find out more about the Echo Dot Kids Edition here.

This lighted mirror comes with a bluetooth selfie function.

Glamcor/Amazon The mirror’s battery is rechargeable.

Cost: $US195

Find out more about Glamcor’s Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror here.

Just about anyone would appreciate these luxury soaps from La Chatelaine.

La Chatelaine/Amazon These six soaps are plant-based and made in France.

Cost: $US68

Find out more about the La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection here.

A set of spa-quality beauty products from Footnanny made Oprah’s list.

Footnanny/Amazon These products can be used all over the body.

Cost: $US150

Find out more about the Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set here.

Oprah recommends this makeup-brush kit from blendSMART.

blendSMART/Amazon Rotating brushes from blendSMART can be used with liquid and powder products.

Cost: $US136

Find out more about the blendSMART Holiday Glow 4-Piece Kit here.

The Haus Laboratories holiday kit includes all of the brand’s liquid eye shadows.

Amazon You also get a sparkly bag to store all the products in.

Cost: $US96

Find out more about the Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Holiday Set here.

Bath salts from Murphy & Daughters make for a luxurious gift.

Murphy and Daughters/Amazon Eight different scents are available on Amazon.

Cost: $US88

Find out more about Murphy & Daughters Bath Salts here.

The MiniLuxe Polish Collection includes six different shades.

MiniLuxe/Amazon MiniLuxe suggests using two to three layers of polish to achieve a flawless look.

Cost: $US99

Find out more about the MiniLuxe Polish Collection here.

Oprah added faux-fur hats from House of Fluff to her annual gift guide.

House of Fluff/Amazon Not only are these hats cruelty-free, but they’re also made from recycled plastic.

Cost: $US125

Find out more about the House of Fluff Faux-Fur Explorer Hats here.

Lulu Dharma’s vegan-leather totes make for great gifts.

Lulu Dharma/Amazon The tote bags are available in six colours on Amazon.

Cost: $US95

Find out more about Lulu Dharma’s Napa Vegan-Leather Totes here.

If you’re travelling during the holidays, you might want to check out organisers from Brouk and Co.

Brouk and Co./Amazon Available in seven colours, these bags are perfect to organise cosmetics and jewellery.

Cost: $US48

Find out more about the Brouk and Co. Duo Travel Organiser here.

Peepers makes protective reading glasses that are also stylish.

Peepers/Amazon These glasses are said to protect against the blue lights of digital screens.

Cost: $US25

Find out more about the Peepers Bravado and Limelight Readers here.

Heather Ford’s stackable bracelets are made with semi-precious gemstones.

Heather Ford/Amazon Three different bracelet stacks are available on Amazon.

Cost: $US195

Find out more about the Heather Ford Bracelet Stacks here.

Oprah recommends training sneakers from Athletic Propulsion Labs.

Amazon Seven colours are available on Amazon.

Cost: $US250

Find out more about the Athletic Propulsion Labs Training Sneakers here.

Piccolina’s line of children’s clothes honour female trailblazers.

Piccolina/Amazon Mae Jemison, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Susan B. Anthony each have their own shirts.

Cost: $US28

Find out more about Piccolina’s Trailblazer Portrait Tees here.

Down jackets from Orolay made it onto Oprah’s holiday list.

Orolay/Amazon This fan-favourite coat is available in six colours.

Cost: $US139

Find out more about the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket here.

In the winter, microwavable slippers are ideal.

Intelex/Amazon The slippers are filled with dried lavender and all-natural grain.

Cost: $US9.16 to $US21.49

Find out more about the Intelex Microwavable Slippers here.

Earrings from Janis Savitt make for a glamorous gift.

Janis Savitt/Amazon The earrings are sold in various sizes and colours.

Cost: $US69 to $US99

Find out more about earrings from Janis Savitt here.

Oprah’s 2019 gifting guide includes a convertible bag designed by Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker.

Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker/Amazon This set includes a main bag and a separate crossbody clutch.

Cost: $US196

Find out more about The Carried Away Convertible from Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker here.

People of all ages can appreciate Maya J’s elegant Eternity Rings.

Maya J/Amazon Each ring is filled with cubic-zirconia stones.

Cost: $US48

Find out more about the Maya J Eternity Rings here.

Just in time for winter, Oprah included touch-screen gloves from Evolg.

Evolg/Amazon These gloves are made in Japan with DMA yarn.

Cost: $US35 to $US44

Find out more about the Evolg Zigzag Gloves here.

If you’re in need of waterproof boots, Oprah’s got you covered.

Amazon These shoes are also insulated with micro-fleece.

Cost: $US136.31 to $US236.69

Find out more about Sorel’s Out ‘n’ About Puffy Boots here.

Oprah recommends these faux-fur scarves from Echo New York.

Echo New York/Amazon Five colour varieties are available on Amazon.

Cost: $US59

Find out more about the Echo New York Faux-Fur Colorblock Scarves here.

You don’t need to be a skilled painter to appreciate art kits from Pink Picasso.

Pink Picasso Kits/Amazon These kits come with everything you need to create stunning paintings.

Cost: $US42

Find out more about Pink Picasso Paint-By-Number Kits here.

For the travel fanatic in your life, consider gifting duffels and carry-ons from Calpak Luka.

CALPAK Luka/Amazon The wheels on these bags spin 360 degrees to make for easier transportation.

Cost: $US98 to $US165

Find out more about Calpak Luka’s luggage here.

Each hand-painted ornament from The Clementine Hunter Collection tells a story.

Clementine Hunter/Amazon Each ornament by folk artist Clementine Hunter features a painting that depicts plantation life in America.

Cost: $US57.99

Find out more about ornaments from The Clementine Hunter Collection here.

Oprah recommends gifting the Studio In A Box art kit to children.

Amazon The kit includes everything from paint and brushes to crayons and coloured pencils.

Cost: $US39.99

Find out more about the Studio In A Box art kit here.

Those interested in landscapes and nature would like “The Architecture of Trees” book.

Cesare Leonardi and Franca Stagi/Amazon This large-format book was created by Cesare Leonardi and Franca Stagi.

Cost: $US76.25

Find out more about “The Architecture of Trees” here.

Oprah included a Neolab pen that turns handwriting into digital notes.

Neolab/Amazon A notebook is also included in this gift set.

Cost: $US144

Find out more about Neolab’s Convergence Neo Smartpen M1 and Notebook here.

Sony’s Bluetooth Speakers are perfect for those always on the go.

Sony/Amazon These speakers are both waterproof and dustproof.

Cost: $US60

Find out more about the Sony XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speakers here.

Oprah is a fan of the crumb cakes from The Cake Bake Shop, Gwendolyn Rogers’ famous Indiana bakery.

The Cake Bake Shop You can purchase the maple walnut crumb cake (pictured) or blueberry crumb cake on Amazon.

Cost: $US68

Find out more about the Gwendolyn Rogers’ crumb cakes here.

This gift set of infused grapeseed oils from Salute Sante! can be used to flavour everything from steak and pork to salad dressings and popcorn.

Salute Sante! The set comes with a steel can of grapeseed oil, as well as five bottles of infused grapeseed oils in roasted garlic, white truffle, lemon, basil, and chilli flavours.

Cost: $US85

Find out more about the infused grapeseed oils by Salute Sante! here.

This gift set from Spicewalla comes with 18 essential seasonings and spices for every home cook.

Spicewalla/Amazon Minced garlic, chilli powder, crushed red pepper, cinnamon, smoked paprika, cumin seed, oregano, rosemary, cloves, and turmeric spice are all included in the set.

Cost: $US95

Find out more about Spicewalla’s gift set here.

Oprah adores these gourmet dates from Bateel USA.

Bateel USA/Amazon The gift set comes with 28 gourmet dates kept safe in an olive-green wood box.

Cost: $US78.99

Find out more about the gourmet dates from Bateel USA here.

This mustard trio from Wilder Condiments will add a kick to your burgers, sausages, and steaks.

Wilder Condiments/Amazon The mustard trio includes a classic mustard, sweet and hot mustard, and a jalapeño mustard.

Cost: $US16.80

Find out more about the mustard trio from Wilder Condiments here.

Warm up this winter with a cup of turmeric tea from Vahdam Teas.

Vahdam Teas/Amazon The gift set includes six flavours: Turmeric Spiced, Turmeric Moringa, Turmeric Ashwagandha, Turmeric Fennel, Turmeric Ginger, and Turmeric Saffron.

Cost: $US39.99

Find out more about the turmeric tea gift set from Vahdam Teas here.

This Nutcracker tin with sea salt caramel truffles from Louis Sherry will definitely get you into the holiday spirit.

Louis Sherry/Amazon The tin comes with 12 sea salt caramel truffles.

Cost: $US39.99

Find out more about the sea salt caramel truffles from Louis Sherry here.

Snack lovers will adore this gourmet soft pretzel gift box from Eastern Standard Provisions.

Eastern Standard Provisions/Amazon The gift box includes gourmet soft pretzels, soft pretzel buns, and soft pretzel sticks, along with various pretzel salt packs.

Cost: $US59.99

Find out more about the gourmet soft pretzel gift box from Eastern Standard Provisions here.

Take your breakfast bagels and picnic lunches to new heights with this smoked salmon gift box from Solex Catsmo.

Solex Catsmo/Amazon The gift set includes four of the brand’s most popular varieties: Catsmo Gold Label, Irish Smoked Salmon, Scottish Smoked Salmon, and Gravlax.

Cost: $US65

Find out more about the smoked salmon gift set from Solex Catsmo here.

Oprah loves this gourmet white truffle hot sauce by Truff.

Truff/Amazon The hot sauce has white truffle, white truffle oil, organic coriander, ripe chilli peppers, and organic agave nectar.

Cost: $US34.99

You can learn more about Truff’s gourmet white truffle hot sauce here.

This DIY cheese and cured meat board from Lady & Larder will be a hit at your next dinner party.

Lady & Larder/Amazon The box includes three types of cheese and two kinds of meat, as well as honey, black truffle mustard, dates, crackers, and more.

Cost: $US195

Find out more about the DIY cheese and cured meat board from Lady & Larder here.

A fruit pie from Piedaho will add a special touch to your next holiday meal.

Piedaho Bakery/Amazon You can order Piedaho’s blackberry pie, salted caramel apple pie, or strawberry vanilla bean pie.

Cost: $US39.99

Find out more about the fruit pies from Piedaho here.

Put out all the stops at your next pasta night with this luxury truffle gift tray from Borgo de’ Medici.

Borgo de’ Medici/Amazon The tray includes black truffle linguine, truffle salt, black truffle risotto, truffle balsamic glaze, black truffle oil, and Tartufata truffle sauce.

Cost: $US99.99

Find out more about the luxury truffle gift tray from Borgo de’ Medici here.

This dog collar from Link AKC comes with a GPS tracker so you’ll never lose your beloved pup.

Link AKC/Amazon The collar also monitors your dog’s activity levels and offers customised activity recommendations.

Cost: $US129

Find out more about the smart dog collar from Link AKC here.

This reflective bandana from Spot the Dog will keep your pup out of harm’s way.

Spot the Dog/Amazon The bandana comes in orange (pictured), fluorescent yellow, and red plaid.

Cost: $US24.99

Find out more about the dog bandana from Spot the Dog here.

The whole family can help with these gorgeous 500-piece puzzles from Printworks.

Printworks/Amazon You can purchase the night, dawn, or dusk puzzle.

Cost: $US25

You can learn more about the 500-piece puzzles by Printworks here.

The Prepster Emergency Backpack from Preppi comes with more than 100 essentials to get you through earthquakes, fires, hurricanes, and more.

Preppi/Amazon There’s a variety of items in the backpack, including hand warmers, duct tape, candles, three-day water supply packs, and poker cards.

Cost: $US395

Find out more about the Prepster Emergency Backpack from Preppi here.

The Pilo Fabric Shaver from Steamery removes lint and pills from your favourite sweaters.

Steamery/Amazon You can get the Pilo Fabric Shaver in pink (pictured), blue, or matte black.

Cost: $US49.95

Find out more about the Pilo Fabric Shaver from Steamery here.

Give your matches a stylish home with this handblown glass cloche bottle from Skeem Design.

Skeem Design/Amazon You can use the cloche bottle to store matches for the fireplace or your favourite candles and incense.

Cost: $US48

Find out more about the handblown glass cloche bottle from Skeem Design here.

This neck and back massager from truMedic has been designed to recreate the feeling of human hands.

truMedic/Amazon The massager includes four deep-tissue shiatsu massage nodes and even has a heating function.

Cost: $US299.95

Find out more about truMedic’s Magic Hands truShiatsu massager here.

Bring spin class to your home with this exercise bike from Flywheel Sports.

Flywheel Sports/Amazon You can stream thousands of live and recorded cycling and strength workouts on the bike.

Cost: $US1,599

Find out more about the home exercise bike from Flywheel Sports here.

Oprah added a bonus item to her list: a guided journal by Michelle Obama that features 150 questions and quotes to help you discover your voice.

Michelle Obama/Amazon The journal is based on ‘Becoming,’ Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir.

Cost: $US13.99

Find out more about “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” here.

