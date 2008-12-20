Oprah Eyeing A $50 Million Mansion In Georgetown

Oprah is reportedly looking for a pied-a-terre in D.C. so she can be closer to Obama. As expected, she’s got her eye on a small cottage, with nine bedrooms and an 8-figure price tag.



Page Six: OPRAH Winfrey wants to be as close to Barack Obama as possible. Insiders say Winfrey has started a preliminary search for a home in Washington, DC. A nine-bedroom Georgetown mansion she’s said to have asked about is listed at $50 million, but another source said, “She has never personally been to see it.” We’re sure Winfrey will try to swing by during Inauguration week. Her rep didn’t return calls.

Since one of us is a former D.C. resident, we have to ask: There are $50 million houses in Washington? Really?

