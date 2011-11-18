Now You Can Rent Oprah Winfey's Chicago Co-Op For $15,000 Per Month

Talk show tycoon Oprah Winfrey is renting out one of her Chicago properties, a stunning co-op in the city’s upscale Streeterville neighbourhood, according to the Chicago Tribune (via the Real Estalker).



Winfrey reportedly bought the property in 2006 for $5.6 million, but never moved in.

The gorgeous mansion has three bedrooms a solarium and a two-car garage. And you can rent if for $15,000 per month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.