OPRAH TO THE RESCUE: Winfrey Is The New CEO Of The Oprah Winfrey Network

Well, after three years of exhaustive searches, high-profile hires and even higher-profile exits, Oprah Winfrey has finally found the perfect CEO for OWN:



Herself.

She’s been promising to go more hands-on at the struggling net since her iconic talk show went dark in May, and it looks like she’s ready to put her money where her mouth is.

And she’s just in time — OWN’s flailing has been well-documented in the press, and advertisers are no doubt looking for immediate action.

