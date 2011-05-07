Meet The Oprah Winfrey Network Exiles, Now Including Ousted CEO Christina Norman

For a network conceived less than three years ago, Oprah Winfrey‘s penultimate television achievement, OWN, has burned through a ton of industry players.



That known environment, coupled with the crappy ratings that have plagued OWN since its January 1 premiere, makes today’s announcement of CEO Christina Norman‘s firing feel pretty inevitable.

Thus, it’s easy to skip straight to wondering who will fill Norman’s shoes.

But whoever’s being considered (recently departed MTV CEO Judy McGrath was already begged by Winfrey to come onboard once) better take a look backwards before they leap.

And in the meantime, Norman can comfort herself with the advice from this 2008 O Magazine story, “Getting Fired: It Could Be A Good Thing.”

Sample tip: “Wallowing in failure is not a style that looks good in any season.”

