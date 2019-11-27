Oprah just expanded her Montecito compound by scooping up Jeff Bridges' neighbouring ranch for $6.85 million. Here's a look inside the media mogul's new property.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon The Santa Barbara home edges up to Oprah’s already expansive compound.

Last month, Oprah had two Montecito ranches collectively worth $US79 million. Now, she has three ranches collectively worth almost $US86 million.

According to Variety’s James McClain, Oprah’s latest foray into the real-estate market is a $US6.85 million Spanish-style ranch she bought from her Oscar-winning neighbour Jeff Bridges earlier this month.

Bridges bought the Santa Barbara-area ranch in 2014 for $US6.85 million. The 4-acre property underwent extensive renovations after 2017 mudslides, according to Architectural Digest. He listed the home for $US8 million in April, meaning Oprah waited six months for a price cut.

Sally Hanseth of Coldwell Banker held the listing and represented Oprah in the sale.

Keep reading for a look inside the home.

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges listed his Montecito ranch in April for $US8 million.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon



Source:





Variety



Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul billionaire and Bridges’ neighbour, just bought the home for $US6.85 million …

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon



Source:





Variety



… which is the same price Bridges paid for the 4-acre property in 2014.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division, The Real Deal

The home features many outdoor areas.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

There’s a five-stall horse barn …

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

… and a pool, with an accompanying pool house that is detached from the main residence.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

The pool house has a main living room, office, sauna, and bathroom.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

Meanwhile, the main residence has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

There are multiple spacious lounging areas and five fireplaces throughout the home.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

Even though the ranch was originally built in 1919, its recent renovations ensure a newer, modern feel, complete with quartz countertops in the kitchen.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Architectural Digest

The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bay window …

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

… and the master closet is just as expansive.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

The ensuite bathroom has both a tub and shower.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

The purchase of the ranch brings the value of Winfrey’s real-estate holdings in Montecito up to $US86 million, according to The Real Deal.

Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon



Source:

The Real Deal



Winfrey bought a 42-acre, $US50 million property in 2001 and a neighbouring horse ranch for $US29 million in 2015. The entire compound serves as her home base.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Oprah speaks onstage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California.



Source:

The Real Deal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.