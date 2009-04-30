Oprah, Bored With Twitter, Still Its Hottest Account

Oprah Winfrey is bored with Twitter. But she’s still gaining followers faster than anyone. (Ever?)



As of this morning, Oprah has 690,000 Twitter followers, making her one of the top 20 Twitter users, according to Twitterholic. That’s up about 615,000 followers from April 17, the day she sent out her first toot. Or about 51,250 net new followers per day.

We’re hard-pressed to find a faster-growing account (especially one with nearly as many followers).

For instance, Ashton Kutcher, the most popular person on Twitter, has only added about 500,000 new followers since April 17 — the day he cracked 1 million — or about 42,000 net new followers per day. And CNNbrk, the CNN-acquired account that Kutcher beat to 1 million followers, has only grown by 274,000 followers since April 17, or about 23,000 per day.

One thing we’re wondering: Is Oprah’s Twitter silence actually helping her?

Many of Oprah’s followers added her by default, and don’t even realise they’re following her. (And as new Twitter users, are still figuring out what Twitter is, and if they have any use for it.) Meanwhile, most Twitter users probably don’t unfollow people unless they find them annoying. So would Oprah’s churn be higher — and follower growth rate be lower — if she tweeted more? (No offence!)

