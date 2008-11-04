Oprah Boosted Kindle Search Traffic 479% (AMZN)

On October 24, Oprah Winfrey told her audience she loves Amazon.com’s (AMZN) electronic book reader, the Kindle. “I’m telling you,” she said, “It’s absolutely my new favourite thing in the world.” After, search traffic for the world “Kindle” went up 479 per cent, according to the numbers from Google Insights.



More Oprah ROI, as Ad Age put it in a report:

Traffic to Amazon.com increased 6% on October 24.

80% of Kindle-related blog posts mentioned Oprah on October 23.

Traffic from Oprah.com to Amazon.com increased 15,458% from October 23 to October 24.

See Also:

Google To Open An iTunes For Books

Oprah Endorsing Amazon’s Kindle

Amazon Buys Its Way Into Casual Gaming (AMZN)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.