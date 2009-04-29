Oprah Already Bored With Twitter

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most famous people on Twitter, with a huge following. But it seems she is already bored with the messaging/microblogging service.



It’s been almost four days since @Oprah last sent a tweet, asking Hugh Jackman if he wanted to catch dinner. In total, she’s sent 20 tweets in 11 days. Almost half are from April 17, Oprah’s first day on Twitter, when Ashton Kutcher and Twitter CEO Evan Williams appeared on her show.

Oprah, of course, doesn’t have to use Twitter or any technology service to keep her fans close by. But it’s not good news for Twitter that one of its 20 most popular users — with almost 700,000 followers — isn’t getting enough out of it to check in.

