The Top 12 Most Oppressive Tax Countries

For those you who feel like taxes are nothing but the Man keeping you down, perhaps a reason to celebrate: you live in only the 12th most oppressive tax nation!

A Swiss policy institute that promotes tax competition evaluated the 30 OECD (organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) nations on three main categories – tax attractiveness, public governance and financial privacy – to determine which countries, tax-wise, are the most life-sucking.

Here are the Twelve Most Oppressive →

Tax Oppressive Nations



#12 - USA Though the US has one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world, our general stability (as compared to the rest of the world - we may not be in great shape, but a military coup is unlikely) - landed us at No. 12. #11 - United Kingdom It was not until 1992 that the Queen had to bear her own tax burden - she started paying income tax that year. Depending on income, her fellow countrymen may pay as much as 50%. #10 - Greece Needing to increase revenue, the Greek government asked for more than usual from their citizens this year - depending on income and in addition to normal tax requirments, a one-off tax ranging from 1000 to 4000 euros was imposed. #9 - France After years of lobbying by Paris, the price of dining in France is cheaper as of yesterday. The value-added tax will be reduced to 5.5 per cent from 19.6 per cent. #8 - Hungary Hungarians are not as lucky as the French when it comes to the V.A.T this year; in April the prime minister announced the stadard V.A.T. will jump from 20 per cent to 25 per cent. #7 - Belgium Despite being the 6th most oppresive tax country, Belgium has created a healthy tax haven for the entertainment industry; companies based in Belgium recieve a 150% tax break on investments in motion pictures, documentaries, animation and some television productions. #6 The Netherlands The self-employed in the Netherlands have a strong incentive to incorporate themselves - the top tax rate for a corporation is 35 per cent while individuals pay as much as 60 per cent. #5 - Germany On top of their progressive income tax rate, which can reach 45 per cent, Germans are obligated to pay a 'solidarity surcharge' of 5.5 per cent of their income. #4 - Mexico Only 8.8 per cent of Mexico's GDP comes from income and sales tax, less than half the average of other developed nations, according to a recent Reuters article. As Mexico continues to struggle, tax reform - in the way of higher taxes - may be on the horizon. # 3 - Poland Poland, according to the oppression index, is fairly attractive tax-wise, but a lack of confidence in the government and minimal financial privacy make it the number three most oppressive tax nation. #2 - Turkey The current corporate tax rate in Turkey is 20 per cent, but an incentive package proposed for 2010 will bring that way down; in certain regions the corporate tax would be as low as two per cent. No. 1 - Italy For such a beautiful country, Italy is just not tax attractive. A 43 per cent personal income tax rate at the top level and an effective corporate tax rate of more than 31 per cent, combined with regional taxes, means a lot of money moves from Italian citizens to the well-lined pockets of Silvio Berlusconi.

