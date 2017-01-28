Trump agrees with Steve Bannon that media is the 'opposition party'

President Donald Trump agreed with top adviser Steve Bannon in characterising the media as an “opposition party” in an interview with CBN News’ “The Brody File” released Friday.

Bannon, Trump’s chief White House strategist, drew ire when he used that phrase during an interview with The New York Times.

“You’re the opposition party,” Bannon told the Times. “Not the Democratic Party. You’re the opposition party. The media’s the opposition party.”

David Brody asked Trump if he believed that, as well, and the president said he agreed.

“I’m not talking about everybody, but a big portion of the media, the dishonesty, total deceit and deception. It makes them certainly partially the opposition party, absolutely,” Trump said. “I think they’re much more capable than the opposition party. The opposition party is losing badly. Now the media is on the opposition party’s side.”

Trump complained that he didn’t think the media treated him fairly, but said it didn’t matter because he had a “big voice” that voters responded to.

“I actually said to myself, I say, they treat me so unfairly it’s hard to believe that I won,” Trump continued. “The media is a disgrace, and they have called me wrong from the beginning.”

Watch the clip from “The Brody File” below:

The full interview airs on Freeform at 11 p.m. ET this Sunday.



