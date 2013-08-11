Opposition Leader Tony Abbott Runs City2Surf To Guide Visually Impaired Athlete

Tony Abbott has teamed with visually impaired triathlete, Nathan Johnston, as a guide in the City2Surf 14km marathon this morning.
Abbott is off and racing. He is guiding blind triathlete Nathan Johnston in City2Surf. pic.twitter.com/musy5ihs9u
— Rebekah Cavanagh (@rebekahcavanagh) August 10, 2013
Abbott told News Limited the run would be good mental preparation ahead of tonight’s debate with Kevin Rudd.
Abbott and Johnston completed the course in a race time of 1 hour and 22 minutes.
@NigelMiller6: @TonyAbbottMHR warming up for the @City2Surf #tonyabbott #city2surf pic.twitter.com/83QwRN1xZk
— Nigel Miller (@NigelMiller6) August 10, 2013
The marathon comes on the seventh day of the election campaign.
