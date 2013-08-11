Opposition Leader Tony Abbott Runs City2Surf To Guide Visually Impaired Athlete

Sarah Kimmorley
Getty/ Brendon Thorne

Tony Abbott has teamed with visually impaired triathlete, Nathan Johnston, as a guide in the City2Surf 14km marathon this morning.


Abbott told News Limited the run would be good mental preparation ahead of tonight’s debate with Kevin Rudd.

Abbott and Johnston completed the course in a race time of 1 hour and 22 minutes.


The marathon comes on the seventh day of the election campaign.

