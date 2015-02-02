Opposition leader Bill Shorten's office is handing out 'word bingo' sheets ahead of the PM's National Press Club address

Eyes down for a full house..

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is fighting for his political survival with an address to the National Press Club beginning shortly.

So ALP leader Bill Shorten has decided to have a little fun with it, handing out a “word bingo” sheet before his address.

Politicians always use phrases they repeat over and over and over again, hoping their messages will cut through to voters. Shorten does it too, when not delivering the “zingers” parodied by comedian Shaun Micallef.

Now you can see how psychic the Opposition leader is over what the PM will say.

