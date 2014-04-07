Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's Mother Ann Has Died

Ann Rosemary Shorten, the opposition leader Bill Shorten’s mother, has passed away.

Mr Shorten, who was due to deliver a speech on modernising the ALP in Melbourne today, has released a statement:

Yesterday, my mother Ann passed away. I was very close to my Mum — and her passing has come as a shock to me and my family.

My family and I have received many kind messages of support from friends, colleagues and members of the community for which we are very grateful.

On behalf of Chloe and our children, my brother Rob and his family, I thank you for respecting our privacy while we grieve.

Today I was scheduled to speak in Melbourne about modernising the Australian Labor Party. I hope to deliver that speech in the near future.

I will be taking some leave and I thank my colleagues for their support during this time.

Senator Penny Wong will be Acting leader in my absence and while Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek is overseas.

My mother Ann Rosemary Shorten BA, M.Ed, LLB (Hons), Ph.D, was 79 years of age.