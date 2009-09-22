Opposing Counsel Forced To Go For Friendly Lunch

Following a deposition where an attorney referred to opposing counsel not once, not twice, but four times as an “arsehole”, a federal district judge in Pennsylvania ordered the potty-mouthed lawyer to take a CLE class in civility and have an “informal meal” with the arse, er, opponent.

In her 12-page opinion, the judge quoted Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew: “And do as adversaries do in law, Strive mightily but eat and drink as friends.”

While the offending attorney, Lewis Hannah, avoided sanctions and told The Legal Intelligencer that sharing a meal is “an excellent idea”, it sounds like the deposition was a pretty ugly one. Hannah’s opposing counsel, James Ellison, ended the depo when Hannah referred to him as “boy” – especially unfortunate considering Ellison’s client “is a black man who claims he was fired from his post as a school janitor in retaliation for lodging a formal complaint that a white female principal had called him ‘boy’,” the Intelligencer reported.

Read the whole story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.