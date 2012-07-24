Opposing Coaches Are Already Circling In The Water, Ready To Grab Defecting Penn State Football Players

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Christmas just came early for the college football coaches not named Bill O’Brien, with the NCAA allowing Penn State football players to transfer without having to sit out a year. And according to Bruce Feldman of CBSSports.com (via Twitter) at least some of those coaches are already prepared to swoop in and grab players.A college coach just told me he’s already sized up Penn State’s roster IF/WHEN players can transfer & play right away.



This comment was made yesterday, before the sanctions were announced and suggests that the coach has been “scouting” Penn State football players for a while.

No death penalty? This might be the same thing, because a lot of these players are going to be wooed by some big time college football programs. And it is hard to imagine the Nittany Lions will have any good players left when the 2012 season starts.

Find out everything you need to know about the Penn State sanctions in just 100 seconds below:

