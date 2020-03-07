A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and it has a big feature Apple's is missing

Chinese tech giant Oppo just launched a new smartwatch called the Oppo Watch, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch.

But the Oppo Watch does have one important feature the Apple Watch lacks: sleep tracking.

To track your sleep on the Apple Watch, you must download a third-party app, some of which cost money.

The launch comes as Apple has dominated the wearable tech market through its popular Apple Watch and AirPods.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo just launched a new smartwatch, and it should look very familiar to anyone who has ever seen an Apple Watch.

The newly announced Oppo Watch, which the company teased ahead of its full unveil, has an aluminium frame and ceramic back much like that of Apple’s wearable. The watch’s overall shape and form factor look nearly identical to that of Apple’s popular smartwatch, although Oppo’s watch lacks Apple’s signature digital crown.

But Oppo’s watch has one key feature that the Apple Watch doesn’t: sleep tracking. Rivals like Fitbit have offered native sleep-monitoring features for years, but you have to install third-party apps to track your slumber on Apple’s wrist-worn wearable. However, Apple is reportedly planning to add sleep tracking to its smartwatch in 2020.

Apple’s grip on the wearables industry has tightened in recent years. The iPhone maker toppled competitors like Samsung and Xiaomi in the third quarter of 2019 to become the market leader for wearables thanks to products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, claiming 35% of the market share for that quarter, according to the International Data Corporation. Apple’s wearables, home, and accessories division generated $US10 billion in revenue in the company’s fiscal first quarter alone, and it’s grown to become the firm’s third largest product category behind the iPhone and digital services.

Here’s a closer look at Oppo’s new smartwatch, which launches in mainland China on March 24. The watch will cost 1,499 yuan, or roughly $US215, according to reports from The Verge and other tech outlets. That’s significantly cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 5, which starts at $US400, and is just slightly more expensive than the older $US200 Series 3.

The company says the watch will be available globally, but don’t count on it coming to the United States. Oppo doesn’t have retail partners in the US, although some of its phones are available on Amazon.

Oppo’s watch comes in a 46mm configuration, which makes it slightly larger than the Apple Watch, which is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes if you’re opting for the Series 5. It features a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen that the company says should look borderless.

The Oppo Watch can also track your health and comes with five sensors for doing so, although it’s unclear precisely what those sensors do.

Oppo says that in addition to tracking various types of exercises, the watch can monitor heart rate and provide a chart showing how it’s changed over the past 24 hours. It also provides reminders to breathe – a feature Apple launched back in 2016. Menstrual cycle monitoring will also be available on Oppo’s watch, a capability Apple debuted in 2019 for its own smartwatch.

But it’s the Oppo Watch’s sleep tracking that really sets it apart from the Apple Watch. Oppo says it can provide a report outlining how much time you’ve spent in deep sleep, light sleep, and awake.

Details on Oppo’s sleep tracking are thin, but it doesn’t sound as comprehensive as Fitbit’s offerings. Fitbit sells devices that can issue you a sleep score that evaluates the quality of your sleep and compiles trends over time.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The Fitbit Versa Lite

The Apple Watch, however, does not monitor sleep natively. but does offer some third-party apps that can do the trick.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider The Apple Watch Series 5

I tried three different sleep tracking apps for the Apple Watch last year and found that SleepWatch was a particularly strong choice. It provides more personalisation and insight into trends over time without charging you for a subscription or requiring a one-time payment.

Apple has reportedly been testing sleep tracking for the Apple Watch at its headquarters with a plan to roll it out in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

Oppo’s smartwatch also supports cellular connectivity through an electronic SIM, so you can choose to either use the same number as your phone or a separate one. The Apple Watch also comes in a cellular model, and if you have a dual SIM for your iPhone it will support both phone numbers.

Oppo also claims that its watch can last for 40 hours, which is on par with the Apple Watch’s battery life. But when it’s in power save mode, which limits functionality to just telling the time and notifications, Oppo says it should last for 21 days.

That’s unusually long for a smartwatch; even Fitbit’s Versa 2, which is generally regarded as having strong battery life, only lasts for about a week.

Overall, Oppo’s smartwatch seems like a promising option for non-Apple devotees, and it could help the company boost its presence in the wearables space as it has done with smartphones.

Oppo is the fifth-largest smartphone maker according to the International Data Corporation, but it hasn’t established a substantial presence in the wearables market – which is largely dominated by Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and Fitbit. The Oppo Watch, if it lives up to the company’s claims, could be what the company needs to break into the market, especially in China and India where its smartphone sales are strong, as the IDC notes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.