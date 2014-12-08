A Chinese Startup Made This Gorgeous iPhone Clone That's Thinner Than Any Phone In The World

The Oppo R5 is the thinnest smartphone in the world.

It’s more than two millimeters slimmer than the iPhone 6, and it’s so skinny it can’t even fit a standard headphone jack.

The phone, which was unveiled at the end of October, is only available in a few select countries at the moment. It will eventually roll out to various markets around the world, including the United States, but China-based Oppo hasn’t made any announcements about that yet.

It costs $US450 unlocked, which is a bit cheaper than the iPhone 6 which starts at $US500 without a carrier contract.

We’ve only been playing with the phone for a couple of days, but we wanted to give you a look at how slim it is before we dive into the full review.

Here’s how it looks from the side. It’s incredibly thin, except for the camera which slightly just out.

This is what the phone looks like from the front. It kind of looks like the iPhone, but the edges are a little sharper.

The back of the phone resembles the iPhone 5 and 5s with its white plastic antenna strips and silver aluminium finish.

The Oppo R5 makes the iPhone 6 Plus look chunky. It’s noticeably slimmer.

It’s almost as thin as magazine.

It’s so slim it doesn’t even have a headphone jack. You need to plug your headphones in via the micro USB port on the bottom using the adaptor that comes in the box.

