A Chinese manufacturer called Oppo makes the world’s thinnest mobile phone, called the Finder. It measures only 6.65 milimeters thick. Now we learn via Dvice that it’s tough enough to hammer nails.



Coming in at $393, it’s a rather expensive hammer, though. Check the video below at 36 seconds to see it in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.