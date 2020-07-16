One of the world's biggest smartphone makers says it's invented a way to fully charge your phone in just 20 minutes

Reuters

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, the fifth largest phone vendor in the world, just announced tech that it says can fully charge a smartphone in 20 minutes.

If the company’s claims are accurate, its tech would provide charging speeds that are considerably faster than those offered by popular device makers like Apple and Samsung.

Oppo also says its charging tech has safety measures built-in, such as over-voltage protection and additional temperature sensors.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has developed new charging technology that it claims can fully charge a smartphone in 20 minutes, the company announced on Wednesday.

If Oppo’s claims are accurate, that would be considerably faster than the charging speeds of popular smartphones like those made by Apple and Google, according to some charging tests conducted by tech reviewers.

Oppo says its 125-watt tech can charge a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity in 20 minutes, while its charging system can achieve a 41% charge in just five minutes. That’s the same size battery found in Samsung’s Galaxy S20, and is slightly larger than the 3,700 mAh battery in Google’s Pixel 4 XL.

The tech should also be able to provide faster charging in a safe way, as Oppo says it’s added 10 additional temperature sensors and says the system includes over-voltage protection measures.

For context, in tests conducted by tech blog Phone Arena, the Galaxy S20 took one hour and six minutes to fully charge when using a 25-watt charger and the iPhone 11 Pro took one hour and 42 minutes to reach 100% battery capacity with an 18-watt charger.

Similarly, a test conducted by YouTuber Matthew Moniz found that the iPhone 11 Pro reached 100% after charging with an 18-watt charger for one hour and 35 minutes, and the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a 4,000 mAh battery, fully charged in just under one hour and 20 minutes.

It’s unclear when and if we’ll see Oppo’s charging technology in practice, however, since the company has yet to announce a phone that will come with it. But Oppo has a reputation for building fast-charging phones: It’s Reno Ace phone could charge completely in just 31 minutes, according to The Verge.

Oppo is the fifth largest smartphone maker in the world as of the first quarter of 2020, according to data from Counterpoint Research and Gartner, ranking behind Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei, and Samsung.

