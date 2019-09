Oppenheimer analyst Meredith Whitney kicked Wall Street while it was down this morning, slashing away at earnings estimates for Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wachovia (WB). Whitney’s chief concern was the potential for greater than expected write-offs of collateralized debt obligations.



