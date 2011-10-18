Oppenheimer: 24 Companies Where Business Is On Fire

Wall Street analysts have been lowering their earnings expectations ahead of Q3 earnings season. Fund managers too have been shifting their equity holdings into more defensive stocks with low earnings volatility.



However, the bar is now set low for stocks, argues Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski. If earnings beat expectations and stocks rally, fund managers–especially under performing fund managers–will allocate more aggressively.

One area of the stock market that could benefit are companies with positive earnings momentum trading at attractive valuations. Belski screened the S&P 500 for companies with above average earnings growth, better-than-expected earnings in its latest quarter, and above average upward revisions to next years’ earnings estimates. These stocks are priced above $5 per share and trade at less than 15 times forward earnings.

Belski found 24 picks fitting the bill.

