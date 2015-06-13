One of Wall Street's top bulls just circulated this fantastic presentation on the markets

Akin Oyedele

Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus is one of the most bullish stock market strategists on Wall Street.

He sees the S&P 500 ending 2015 at 2,311, after making one of the most accurate calls of 2014.

Stoltzfus is out with his monthly chartbook for June — in time for a midyear assessment of the economy.

“We expect earnings to recover from Q1 weakness as growth reasserts itself in the current quarter and in the remainder of the year,” he wrote.

He also expects bond yields to continue to climb as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise rates.

The following slides give a quick, complete picture of what’s going on in the markets right now, how this compares to the last decade, and what we can expect.

Bond yields have spiked in recent weeks ...

... but the 10-year treasury yield is historically low.

Bond prices are not likely to stay high for longer.

A rise in inflation will be followed by wage growth.

Healthcare is leading S&P 500 returns year-to-date ...

... and on the Russell Indexes, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks.

Volatility is relatively low compared to not-so-distant spikes.

Biotechs have zigzagged but are climbing higher ...

... and social media stocks have fallen in recent weeks.

Cyclicals are at or near full valuation ...

... and defensive stock valuations have increased.

The last rate hike cycle did not end the rally in stocks.

Energy stocks returned more than every other sector during the last rate hike cycle.

The Nasdaq has outperformed its peers year-to-date.

Consumer Discretionary stocks have led the MSCI EAFE Index year-to-date.

European stocks are attractive.

The dollar is stronger and the euro is weaker.

The jobs market is solid and wages are growing.

Consumer discretionary is leading the MSCI EAFE Index.

Auto sales are strong ...

... and manufacturing has not slipped into contraction for at least a year.

Commodity prices have changed drastically this year compared to last year.

Gas prices fell with oil prices, and were a boost to consumer savings.

Oil prices are slowly recovering after crashing nearly 60%.

US oil production continues to surge.

Gold prices have been going nowhere ...

... but it paid to hold gold over the last ten years.

Many hedge fund strategies have underperformed the S&P 500 this year, and for the past 10 years.

Bonds and gold are not positively correlated.

The story of the economy turned around within a few weeks ...

... and Stoltzfus forecasts stocks will continue to rally.

