One of Wall Street's top bulls just circulated this fantastic presentation on the markets

Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus is one of the most bullish stock market strategists on Wall Street.

He sees the S&P 500 ending 2015 at 2,311, after making one of the most accurate calls of 2014.

Stoltzfus is out with his monthly chartbook for June — in time for a midyear assessment of the economy.

“We expect earnings to recover from Q1 weakness as growth reasserts itself in the current quarter and in the remainder of the year,” he wrote.

He also expects bond yields to continue to climb as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise rates.

The following slides give a quick, complete picture of what’s going on in the markets right now, how this compares to the last decade, and what we can expect.

Thanks to Oppenheimer & Co.

for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

