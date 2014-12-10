The Stock Market Bull Who Got 2014 Right Just Published This Fantastic Presentation

Akin Oyedele
Bull matador san marcosWikimedia Commons

Coming into 2014, Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus was one of the most bullish voices on Wall Street, making him one of the most accurate strategists in this surprisingly strong year.

For 2015, strategists are expecting stocks to move even higher, and again, no one is more bullish than Stoltzfus.

“We have initiated a target for the S&P 500 at the end of 2015 at 2,311,”
he wrote.

Courtesy of Oppenheimer, we’ve included the key slides from Stoltzfus’ brand-new monthly presentation. Thumb through them carefully if you want to better understand what’s going on in this bull’s head.

Thanks to Oppenheimer & Co.
for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Wage growth is not outpacing inflation.

There's still plenty of room for economic growth.

Bond investors expected faster economic growth this year but the 10-year yield fell.

Stocks rallied in the Fed's last hiking cycle.

Bond prices have risen ahead of expected rate hikes.

Healthcare stocks have been the best performers this year, while energy stocks are the worst.

Cyclicals have underperformed defensives.

The S&P 500 has rallied 11% from its October low.

Since their October 2007 peak, financials have been the worst performers.

Most defensive sectors are fully valued.

As well as most cyclicals.

European stocks have rallied and should keep moving higher.

But stocks in frontier markets have been falling.

US stocks have outperformed those in other developed markets.

Jobs are growing, but wages appear stagnant.

Consumer confidence slipped last month but is trending higher ...

... while the ISM Manufacturing Index is volatile.

Auto sales will rise.

Investors still remain bullish and volatility remains low.

Poor weather has shot up the price of some commodities ...

... while crude oil and gas prices have tumbled.

Increased US production has pressured oil prices.

US oil exports have vastly outpaced imports over the last five years.

Gold has had a wild ride.

The euro has tanked against the dollar.

Here's how much every major asset class has returned over the last 10 years.

Returns for hedge funds versus the S&P 500.

Bonds and gold are negatively correlated.

Oil was the biggest story in November.

Bond yields will rise modestly in 2015.

Here's what another firm is forecasting for next year.

GOLDMAN: Here Are The 10 Big Market Stories That will Dominate 2015 »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.