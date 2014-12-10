The Stock Market Bull Who Got 2014 Right Just Published This Fantastic Presentation

Coming into 2014, Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus was one of the most bullish voices on Wall Street, making him one of the most accurate strategists in this surprisingly strong year.

For 2015, strategists are expecting stocks to move even higher, and again, no one is more bullish than Stoltzfus.

“We have initiated a target for the S&P 500 at the end of 2015 at 2,311,”

he wrote.

Courtesy of Oppenheimer, we’ve included the key slides from Stoltzfus’ brand-new monthly presentation. Thumb through them carefully if you want to better understand what’s going on in this bull’s head.

Thanks to Oppenheimer & Co.

for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

