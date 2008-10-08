Oppenheimer Hits Reset On Take-Two, Invests Again (TTWO)

Oppenheimer Funds sold off a big chunk of its stake in Take-Two after the company originally turned down EA’s $26 per share (later turned $25.74 per share) offer. Oppenheimer sold off about half its holdings, bringing its share down to 11.5%. But today, Take-Two announced, via an SEC filing, that Oppenheimer upped their stake – to about 17%.



It makes sense, because video game stocks took a beating (along with the rest of the market) last week, but conventional wisdom is that video games are counter-cyclical – they do better during downturns. And now that Take-Two is trading more than $10 below the EA bid, it’s once again a prime target for takeover — if EA comes sniffing around again.

See Also:

Take-Two Takes Itself Off The Table

Can Video Games Save Investors? Not Today

Will EA Go After GTA IV Creators?

Fidelity Dumps Most Of Its EA Stake – Does It Think Take-Two Deal Won’t Happen?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.