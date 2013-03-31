North Korean State Websites Appear To Be Down After Cyber Attacks

A number of official North Korean websites appear to be down following a DDOS attack, just hours after the country issed an ominous warning against South Korea.



A Twitter account called Anonymous_Korea claims that the attack took down five of North Korea’s official websites, though one later came back:

At the time of writing Business Insider found all sites were down except for Uriminzokkiri.com, a North Korean state news website.

North Korea Tech reports that the attack began a few hours after the North said it was “at war” with the south.

North Korea’s official news service, KNCA.kp, appears to still be up, and does not contain any mention of the attacks. The New York Times says that North Korean officials have not mentioned the attacks at present.

