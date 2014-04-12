Israeli Hacker Reportedly Exposes 'Anonymous' Members Behind #OpIsrael Cyberattack

An Israeli hacker calling himself “Buddhax” has reportedly exposed some of the participants of an Anonymous-backed cyberattack that hit a number of Israeli websites this week, Haaretz reported.

Posting on the Israeli Elite Force Facebook page, “Buddhax” linked to a Dropbox document with names, IP addresses, locations, and photos — many of which apparently came right off the ‘Anonymous’ members’ personal webcams.

“Im sure Anonymous ‘hackers’ will think twice next time before they trying [sic] attack Israel,” Buddhax wrote in the document. “DDoS [distributed denial-of-service] & Deface small sites are not hacking. Im not a big hacker too…But im good enough to expose you.”

In addition to gaining access to the machines of 16 participants, Buddhax alerted them with a message popup which said, “Next time do not participate in OPIsrael. We know who you are. We know where you are. Hail Israel,” according to Haaretz.

From Israel Today:

The anti-Israel hackers “are good at talking and small hacks, but we aren’t dealing here with the global Anonymous,” said the Israeli, explaining that “Anonymous Palestine” is primarily made up of small groups of Arab and other anti-Israel hackers who unilaterally decided to use the name “Anonymous.”

Most of the participants were found in Malaysia and Indonesia, with others in Portugal, the U.K., Italy, Finland, and Saudi Arabia, Israel’s Channel 2 reported.

The attack known as #OpIsrael was a coordinated attack against Israeli websites on Apr. 7, resulting in a few government and private sites being brought down, J Weekly reported. While some members of the Knesset had email addresses and passwords exposed, the country’s security agency reported the attacks were mostly minor in nature, according to JPost.

“April 2014 will be a month to remember for the Israeli defence forces and internet security forces,” Anonymous said in a video release a month before the attack. “We will strike any and all websites that we deem to be in Israeli Cyberspace in retaliation for the mistreating of people in Gaza and other areas.”

This year’s attack — the second time for #OpIsrael — wasn’t nearly as damaging as in 2013, when hackers took down a large number of Israeli websites, in addition to publishing credit card data and emails from a business reportedly doing business with the Israeli military.

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time IEF has exposed members of Anonymous. Last year, the group posted photos, locations, and IP addresses of people the group said were behind an attack called “OpIsrael Reloaded,” according to Times of Israel.

