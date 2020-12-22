A new brain surgery cured a man of his 18-year opioid addiction — and it could help solve the opioid epidemic

- The opioid epidemic claims about 128 lives in the US every day.
- But doctors are hoping deep brain stimulation can be used to treat severe cases and put a dent in that number.
- A man who was addicted to opioids for 18 years found sobriety after undergoing the surgery. We followed his journey.
