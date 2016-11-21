In Britain, the Tories are now 12 points ahead of Labour

LONDON — The Labour party is 12 points behind prime minister Theresa May’s Conservative party in the most recent UK voter intention opinion poll, from Opinium:

Westminster voting intention: CON: 41% (+1) LAB: 29% (-3) UKIP: 12% (-1) LDEM: 7% (+1) GRN: 4% (-) (via Opinium / 15 – 18 Nov)

Here is the long-term trend:

The same poll found May with a 28 point lead over Corbyn in terms of the personal ratings as leaders. Forty-five per cent of people prefer May; just 17 per cent favour Corbyn.

The new data will be difficult to swallow for Corbyn supporters inside the party. They had argued for months that voters were turning away from the party because the attempt by moderates to oust Corbyn was distracting the party from challenging the government. But Corbyn won that war decisively in September, and MPs have since stopped criticising him.

And yet Labour still remains unelectable, according to the polls.

