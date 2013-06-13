In Just A Few Hours, A Bunch Of People Plan To 'Troll The NSA' Online

James Clapper of the NSA

In light of all this “NSA reading your emails” buzz, someone has taken up the mantle to fight back.



It’s called Operation Troll The NSA. By sending innocuous emails loaded with potentially subversive buzzwords and phrases at 7 PM Eastern tonight, the aim is to trip up and break any technology monitoring your communication.

They provide the following “script” that you could hypothetically copy and email to anyone you like (emphasis theirs).

Hey! How’s it going? I’m all right.

My job is so sh—y I wish I could overthrow my boss. It’s like this oppressive regime where only true believers in his management techniques will stay around. I work marathon-length hours and he’s made all these changes that have made it the worst architecture firm to work at in Manhattan. Like he moved the office to the Financial District and fired my assistant. She was the only one who knew where the blueprints were! I need access to those blueprints to complete my job! F my life, right? And he keeps trying to start all these new initiatives to boost revenue, but seriously we just need to stick to what we do best. There’s only one true profit centre. I seriously feel ready to go on strike at any second.

I just read this article about how these free radical particles can cause the downfall of good health and accelerate ageing. These could actually cause death to millions of Americans. If these particles are flying around undetected everywhere, does that mean we’re all radicalized?

Have you seen the second season of Breaking Bad? I just finished it. I couldn’t believe that episode where they poison the guy with ricin! That was the bomb! I won’t say any more because I don’t want to reveal the earth-shattering events to come.

Oh! So I’ve been planning a big trip for the summer. I’m thinking of visiting all of the most famous suspension bridges in the United States. So probably like the Golden Gate Bridge, The Brooklyn Bridge, and the Verrazano Narrows Bridge. I’m gonna bring my younger brother and I know he’ll want to go to bars, so I’m thinking of getting him a fake drivers licence, but I hope that doesn’t blow up in my face.

OK, I gotta run! I’m late for flight school. I missed the last class where we learn how to land, so I really can’t miss another one. Talk to you later!

