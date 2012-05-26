This Is How Troops Enjoy A Week Away With Their Family For Free

Photo: Facebook/Operation R&R

Dr. Grant Evans was at an airport with his wife, when he caught a glimpse of soldiers saying goodbye to their families. Witnessing this touching moment, Evans was inspired and decided to donate his summer home for use by military members to reconnect with their loved ones, serving overseas.



It was then in the early 2008, that Operation R&R at Hilton Head, South Carolina was born. After Evans reached out to local property management company, 50 more houses were donated to the cause. By 2009, over 100 houses were available.

Every year – September through May, military members who have been deployed for at least four months during the past year, can spend a week reconnecting with their family. Their housing is complimentary. Their fridge is stacked. And there is a collection of deals and coupons available to just them. By now, over 800 families from surrounding bases got to enjoy all this thanks to Operation R&R.

“It was a small idea that went big,” says Nikki Weeks, executive director of Operation R&R Charleston. Weeks, whose husband is a C-17 pilot in the Air Force, recently left her job as a news producer to fully devote her time to running a Charleston affiliate of Operation R&R. Seeing as Operation R&R only serves families based within four hour driving distance so as to eliminate airfare costs and to allow families to bring their own car, new affiliates were created in Charleston and Austin, Texas.

“As a long term goal, we want to have an affiliate that’s partnered with every single military institution and unit in the U.S., ” says Weeks. Currently, there is talk of creating affiliates in Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville. The movement to create additional affiliates is part effort by Operation R&R and part people reaching out to the organisation hoping to replicate the program in their area.

The launch of Charleston affiliate last year was a grass root effort, says Weeks. “We decided to stick with just one management company, so we could iron out all the bugs in the first season.” The management company donated 50 weeks worth of properties and Operation R&R was able to use every single one of them. The Charleston affiliate has now added another 50 weeks and is on track to add another 200 before their season begins. Weeks attributes this to the fact that Charleston is a bigger area than Hilton Head.

Unlike Charleston affiliate, which started with no seed funding, future affiliates might receive funding to start them off during their first season.

Nikki Weeks welcomes home her husband, a C-17 pilot in the Air Force.

Operation R&R has no marketing campaign and most service members have learned of it by word of mouth. Many spouses reach out to Operation R&R after their trip to inquire about how they can help and many of them either become volunteers or represent the Operation R&R on their nearby bases. Operation R&R is largely staffed by volunteers. Most often the volunteers are greeters who get to welcome the family and serve as their main contact during their weeklong stay.

“It’s probably the best experience because you get to hear about their deployment and about how their vacation is going to help them reconnect with their family,” says Weeks. “And they are thanking you, when really we are thanking them.”

Currently, Charleston has about 40 greeters compared to Hilton Head’s 200. Due to such high number of greeters, Hilton Head greeters get to greet just two families per season.

However, there is one type of family that Weeks is not really looking forward to greeting.

Operation R&R has just launched a Families of Fallen Heroes Program, which allows family of a fallen soldier to vacation with any of the affiliates with everything paid for. So far, three such families have vacationed through Operation R&R. Greeting such families hits “way way close to home” for a military spouse like Weeks.

In order to be eligible for a vacation through Operation R&R, families do not have to demonstrate any financial need. However, each family can only vacation through Operation R&R once. This restriction extends to all affiliates.

Weeks says the program is not about free vacations, but rather about giving service members a chance to spend some quality time with their families.

As divorce rates for military families continue to climb, such opportunity might be life changing, says Weeks. “”If we can prevent that, even if by one couple, we have fulfilled our mission.”

