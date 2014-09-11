Operation Roam 2014: Four Days Down, Two People Arrested

NSW Police

It has been just four days since Crime Stoppers released its top 18 list of most wanted people in the country and already two have been arrested.

Operation Roam 2014, which relies on tips and information provided by the community, has lead to the arrested 64-year-old Andrew Bell and Scott Heron.

Both men were wanted by police for crimes committed in Victoria. Bell was arrested in South Australia on Monday, while Heron was taken into custody the weekend before the operation was officially launched.

There are more than a dozen fugitives that authorities are still looking for.

If you have any information about the people on Operation Roam’s list please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

