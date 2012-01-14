INFILTRATING PRICELINE: There's A $24 Billion Internet Sensation In New York's Backyard That NOBODY Talks About

Did you know that Priceline is a $24 billion company?



It is.

The company is a stunning success.

Since the worst parts of the recession in 2008, Priceline’s share price has risen a remarkable 500% — from ~$50 in Oct. 2008 to ~$480 today.

According to a BI Intelligence report, the trick has been aggressive international growth fuelled through acquisitions.

Here’s the funny thing about Priceline, though.

While most companies with that kind of success would run around trying to get tons of press attention for it, Priceline is actually VERY secretive.

There was a BusinessWeek profile a couple years ago, but since then, PR has been on lockdown.

This strategy may make a lot of sense for Priceline – why mess with success? – but for the rest of us its very unsatisfying.

It’s strange: the biggest deal in New York tech right now is probably Foursquare or Tumblr; Priceline, which has its headquarters in New York’s backyard, Connecticut, is about 40X bigger than either of those startups.

We want to know more about this stunning success. So we asked the company for a tour of its HQ. It declined.

We went anyway.

